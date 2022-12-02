Stolen Doncaster car with cloned plates found over border in West Yorkshire
A car stolen in Doncaster and fitted with cloned number plates has been recovered by police over the border in West Yorkshire
By Darren Burke
47 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
2nd Dec 2022, 2:24pm
Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Wakefield North West and South team found the vehicle in South Elmsall.
A spokesman said the vehicle was found on November 25 and added: “It had been reported stolen from the Doncaster area.
"The vehicle was displaying cloned number plates and has been recovered.
Most Popular
"Enquiries are ongoing by South Yorkshire Police.”
Anyone with information can contact 101.