Stolen bike recovered two hours later after suspects caught on CCTV in Doncaster

Last Thursday, officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team were made aware of the motorbike being stolen in Sprotbrough.

A spokesman said: “The suspects were captured on camera committing the act and one youth identified.

"Through officers’ local knowledge and community contacts the bike was located two hours later and the suspect arrested.

"The offender admitted to the offence in interview and due to his age is being referred to the youth offending team.”

You can report vehicle crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or call 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre where you can report information in confidence which is then passed onto police.