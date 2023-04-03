Stolen all terrain vehicle seized as police stop uninsured van on M18 near Doncaster
Police have recovered a stolen all-terrain vehicle after stopping on an uninsured van on the M18 motorway near Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
Eagle eyed South Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Officers stopped the Iveco van on the motorway last week.
When they took a look in the rear, they found a believed to be stolen all terrain vehicle which had been reported stolen from the West Mercia area, which covers the Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire areas.
Anyone with information on vehicle crime can contact police on 101.