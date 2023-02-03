Stolen 176mph Range Rover stopped by police officer on bicycle in Doncaster
A stolen 176mph Range Rover proved no match for pedal power - when it was found by a police officer on a bicycle.
Sharing details and photos of the incident on social media, Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The first picture is a Range Rover SVR with a V8 supercharged engine, reaching a top speed of around 176mph!
"The second picture is a bike, with a PCSO rider who has an eagle eye for stolen vehicles.
"The Range Rover was stolen from Wheatley earlier today.
"The vehicle was seen travelling towards the east of Doncaster, so we directed our finest police fleet to the area in order to find it.
"The vehicle was sighted in Stainforth, so we flooded the area with police to prevent the vehicle escaping. After searching the area intensely for some time, it looked like the game was up and the vehicle had got away.
"Enter our expert vehicle recovering PCSO with two pedals and an eye for a stolen vehicle.
"The Range Rover may have 575 BHP, but that’s nothing compared to good old fashioned pedal power. The Range Rover was located a short while later, being recovered for forensic examination and then returned to its rightful owner.
"There is an ongoing issue throughout the country in relation to Landrover and Range Rover thefts. If you own one of these vehicles please ensure you take all measures possible to keep it secure.”
Anyone wanting to report crime in Doncaster can contact police on 999, 101 in a non emergency or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.