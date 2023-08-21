Sticker seller Phillip Hartley arrested and set for court after breaching railway banning order

Hartley, 40, was arrested at Doncaster railway station on Friday morning and later charged with trespass. He is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on October 31.

In July he was banned from the city’s railway station and all LNER trains for three years – and was warned he faced fines and prison if he was caught flouting the ruling.

Hartley shared a letter explaining the ban on Facebook.

Sticker seller Phillip Hartley will appear in court charged with breaching his railway banning order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LNER headed note said: “It has come to the attention of this office that you have breached Railway Byelaws whilst using LNER services.

"Considering your recent activity, you have demonstrated your lack of respect and compliance with railway rules and regulations.

“Having considered the nature of your unacceptable behaviour and your lack of consideration, it is my submission that you are denied access to facilities operated by London North Eastern Railway.”

The ban is reportedly effective until July 5, 2026 and states: “You are not to travel on any train operated by London North Eastern Railway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You are not to enter any station premise managed by London North Eastern Railway.

“Should you breach the order you will be committing trespass which is a criminal offence and is punishable by a substantial fine or imprisonment.

The letter added: “We would expect persons entering premises or travelling on our trains to follow the rules and regulations that govern the rail network. In particular we would expect all our customers to follow the expected protocol in a public place or a place to which our customers have access.”

“In partnership with the British Transport Police we share the common goal to deliver a safe railway environment that is free from disruption, and the fear of crime. The railways and trains are private property, LNER feels that you are abusing the privileges we allow to our customers.

"We exercise our right to stop anyone using the rail network where our services operate, as we see fit.”