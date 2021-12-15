Star Hobson killing: Doncaster female bouncer jailed for a minimum of 25 years for murdering partner's toddler

Star's mother Frankie Smith was handed a jail term of eight years.

In finding the pair guilty yesterday, the court heard that CCTV footage from Brockhill’s workplace in Doncaster was instrumental in the case against her and where the youngster was subjected to a sustained attack in a car park in Rossington.

Jurors heard that Smith’s family and friends had growing fears about bruising they saw on the little girl in the months before she died and made a series of complaints to social services.

Tragic toddler Star Hobson

In each case Brockhill and Smith managed to convince social workers that marks on Star were accidental or that the complaints were made maliciously by people who did not like their relationship.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “The sentencing marks the end of the trial but the memory of Star Hobson must not fade, and we must all redouble our efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect from happening.

“It is vital at all levels we learn the lessons that come out of the reviews into the death of Star and Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. At the same time the child protection system desperately needs investment alongside better collaboration at a national and local level.

“It is also crucial anyone with concerns for the wellbeing a child continues to come forward. Now more than ever people need to contact the local authorities, the police or the NSPCC helpline if they ever feel a child is at risk or could come to some harm.”