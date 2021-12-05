Speeding BMW driver stopped by police in Doncaster area village for drug driving

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit stopped the motorist in Thurnscoe last night as part of its annual Christmas drink drive campaign in conjunction with South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership.

A spokesman said: “The driver of this BMW was stopped in Thurnscoe after our eagle-eyed colleague spotted the driver travelling at speed.

"A quick flash of the blues and the driver pulled to the side of the road, where a distinct aroma was detected along with a defective tyre.

The BMW was pulled over in Thurnscoe.

“The vehicle was prohibited from moving and the driver was subjected to a drugs wipe and a trip to have some bloods taken in custody.”

Police launched their annual campaign against drug and drink driving in the run up to Christmas last week.