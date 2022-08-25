Special constable given five year restraining order after sending pictures of his genitals to female officers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the hearing at Leeds Magistrates’ Court it was heard how at the time of the offences, Faran Hanson was a special constable with the force, employed in training new police recruits.

Between July 2020 and June 2021, Hanson, aged 26, sent images of his genitals to three female acquaintances over Snapchat between July 2020 and June 2021, two of whom were trainees under his supervision.

The court was also told that Hanson had been disciplined by his previous employer for a similar incident.

Faran Hanson

Hanson, who no longer works for South Yorkshire Police, was sentenced to a two year community order, and a five-year restraining order has also been imposed, in respect of all three victims.

Speaking after the sentencing, Elizabeth Winfield from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Hanson sent indecent images to three women, causing shock and anger.

"This is not the standard of behaviour acceptable in our society.

"The defendant’s offending is compounded by his role as a special constable and the exploitation, in two of the cases, of his position of trust as a trainer of new special constables.

"He has now been sentenced and we hope this is of some comfort to his three victims.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment on Hanson’s case, and anyone wishing to report a crime should contact the force on 101.