South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit holds evening and night-time economy training event in Doncaster

Held at the Eco Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers, the event brought together licensees, and key partners including City of Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Police.

During the day, talks were delivered by South Yorkshire Police, including its GRIP team, a Home Office-funded unit which focuses on tackling violence hotspots, including in the Evening and Night-Time Economy.

The VRU also delivered a presentation at the event, which formed part of its wider work in this area.

Graham Jones, unit head said: “The Evening and Night-Time Economy is one of the VRU’s key areas of work, focused on preventing and reducing violence in that setting, and keeping people safe on a night out.

“We recognise that partnership working is central to achieving our aims in this area.

“This means working closely with South Yorkshire Police, local councils, the Security Industries Association, licensees, and bar staff.