An analysis of Court of Appeal outcomes has found 106 offenders were handed more severe jail terms in 2021 because law officers thought they were too low and challenged their sentences. Under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme, victims of crime, members of the public, and the Crown Prosecution Service can ask for certain Crown Court sentences to be reviewed if they believe they do not reflect the offence.

They include Selfo Myrtaj, 28, of Scot Lane, Doncaster, who in August 2021 raped a woman as she made her way home after an evening out with her boyfriend. He targeted the woman after passing on foot, before returning to his car and driving around the town at speed looking for her. He then abducted her and drove her to a secluded location to assault her. His original sentence of three years and six months was increased to five years with an extended licence of three years after it was escalated to the Court of Appeal.

Another was Doncaster arsonist Connor O’Rourke, 23, who in June 2020 poured petrol over the front garden of his neighbour’s home and set fire to it, only for the blaze to spread to the main house. His own mother was in the house at the time and suffered burns over nearly 70 per cent of her body. Another woman was also inside. His sentence of four years was increased to six by then-Solicitor General, Rt Hon Lucy Frazer QC MP.

Three South Yorkshire offenders - a rapist, an arsonist and a robber - were among 106 cases who had their prison sentences increased by the Court of Appeal in 2021.

A third was Amaraze Khan, 34, of Greenland Court, Darnall, who robbed a man with cerebral palsy in his own home in November 2019. When the victim opened his door to let his cat out, Khan entered and demanded to know where his valuables were. When the man went for his mobile phone, Khan grabbed the phone and tipped him out of his chair before leaving. His sentence was increased from three years and six months to five years with a three-year extended licence.

Commenting on the Unduly Lenient Scheme’s performance, Attorney General Victoria Prentis MP said: “The ULS scheme allows anyone, including victims of crime, to ask for a review of certain sentences they believe are too low. In 2021, this meant that over 100 criminals had their sentences increased and many more victims and their families had a second chance at justice, demonstrating the vital role of the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme in the criminal justice system.

“It must be remembered that in the vast majority of cases the correct sentence is imposed, but the scheme remains an important tool to ensure that cases can be reviewed where there may have been a gross error in the sentencing decision. It’s not just about increasing sentences, the scheme also provides an important avenue for the Attorney General’s Office to ask the Court of Appeal for guidance, to help shape the sentencing framework and ensure more consistent sentencing for complex cases.”

Connor O'Rourke poured petrol on his neighbour's front lawn and started a fire that spread to the main house. In the process, his mother - who was inside - suffered burns to nearly 70 per cent of her body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selfo Myrtaj, aged 28, of Scot Lane, raped a woman late in the evening on August 8, 2021, as she made her way home after an evening out with her boyfriend. After walking past her in the street, he returned to his car and drove at speed around the town looking for her so he could abduct her.