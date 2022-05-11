South Yorkshire Police unveil latest recruit trained to search for explosives

South Yorkshire Police’s latest recruit has been trained to search for explosives.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 7:29 am

Police Dog Dottie was unveiled by the force this week and will be deployed to search for explosives either concealed on a person or in a venue.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster police dog and handler praised for arresting violent bottle wielding m...

Dottie, a 14-month-old Sprocker Spaniel, is teamed up with Police Dog Instructor Ryan Geraghty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

South Yorkshire Police's latest recruit, police dog Dottie, is trained to search for explosives

MORE: Madeleine McCann: South Yorkshire Police dogs used in bid to work out what happened to missing girl

Dottie and Ryan graduated from training school on April 14 after an eight-week course, and immediately put their new skills to the test attending the World Snooker Championships held in Sheffield the following day.

Ryan said: “Me and PD Dottie have spent just over the past 12 months together. Before starting our training we got to know each other; a strong relationship and bond with your dog is essential for a successful partnership.

“During our training PD Dottie excelled in everything that was asked of her, she has great enthusiasm for working and I am looking forward to our career together.”