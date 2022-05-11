Police Dog Dottie was unveiled by the force this week and will be deployed to search for explosives either concealed on a person or in a venue.
Dottie, a 14-month-old Sprocker Spaniel, is teamed up with Police Dog Instructor Ryan Geraghty.
Dottie and Ryan graduated from training school on April 14 after an eight-week course, and immediately put their new skills to the test attending the World Snooker Championships held in Sheffield the following day.
Ryan said: “Me and PD Dottie have spent just over the past 12 months together. Before starting our training we got to know each other; a strong relationship and bond with your dog is essential for a successful partnership.
“During our training PD Dottie excelled in everything that was asked of her, she has great enthusiasm for working and I am looking forward to our career together.”