The photos were taken inside a house in Burngreave, Sheffield, where 50 cannabis plants were being grown in two rooms but similar set-ups have been found across South Yorkshire.

Those behind the drug den had tampered with the electricity supply to bypass the meter which records usage.

Bare wires could also be seen, putting the property and neighbouring homes at risk of a fire.

This cannabis cultivation set-up was dismantled after police found it in a house in Burngreave, Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said: “Today we have decided to highlight the dangers of cannabis cultivation.

“The vast majority of properties used to cultivate cannabis have had the electricity bypassed, not only contributing to the rise in already sky high energy prices but also putting neighbouring properties and people at serious fire risk.

“As part of the process of dismantling these setups, we request the National Grid to come and make the electrics safe before we do our bit.

“The attending national grid officers explained the significant risk these “amateur electricians” cause to the property and any attached premises with regards to fire risk.

“The electricity being pulled through the wiring at a property that has bypassed power supplies can see up to 80 times the usual power going through the system. This causes wires and fuses to heat up and can cause them to catch fire.

“If you suspect somebody is cultivating cannabis in your area, please let us know in complete confidence on 101.”