South Yorkshire Police investigate attack on teenage girl captured on video and shared on social media
A police probe is under way into an attack on a teenage girl in Doncaster which was captured on video and later shared on social media.
South Yorkshire Police said the force is ‘aware of a video circulating on social media believed to show an assault of a teenage girl in the Rossington area of Doncaster’.
No other details have been released, but in a statement, the force added: “Violence in our communities will not be tolerated and we could like to reassure the public that enquiries are ongoing into this particular alleged incident.
“Please note that we are unable to process reports of crime via social media.
“We instead encourage anyone with any information which may help our officers in their enquiries to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”