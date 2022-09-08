South Yorkshire Police granted £1m fund for domestic and sexual violence support

The funding will go towards Independent Domestic Abuse Survivors (IDVA) and Independent Sexual Abuse Survivors (ISVA), services that offer specialist support to victims of offences.

Those supported under ISVA include victims who were found under Operation Stovewood, the investigation into crimes committed for over a decade in and around Rotherham.

As well as the grant from the Ministry of Justice, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Billings has brought further funding, taking the total to £1,147,565.

South Yorkshire Police will receive funding of just over £1m to go towards domestic and sexual violence support

He said: “I’m pleased that the application made by my office has been successful in securing this funding, which will go towards vital services in South Yorkshire.

"Domestic abuse and sexual violence are serious crimes and I am pleased we can strengthen the support we give to victims in this way.

“The work that IDVAs and ISVAs undertake is often critical if they are to feel supported and come through their ordeal. I am also pleased that we have been able to secure funding over a three year period as this gives organisations a measure of certainty and stability.”

The support given covers two areas; community based support and IDVA/ISVA funding.

Two new posts will also be trained up, one to support all victims in Gypsy Roma Traveller communities and one to support disabled victims, to ensure all victims receive support that is tailored towards them.