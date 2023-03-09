South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, visited Doncaster this week to support those on probation
South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, visited Doncaster this week to support those on probation taking part in the Community Payback scheme.
A year-long series of events celebrating the work of staff and the positive impact of projects takes place throughout 2023, marking the 50th anniversary of Community Payback.
Dr Billings visited Hexthorpe in Doncaster, which saw those on probation clearing pathways, litter picking and maintaining kerbsides.
Those on probation carry out unpaid work in the community as part of their sentence, supervised by the Probation Service.
Following the visit, Dr Billings said: “I was pleased to meet with those completing unpaid work, helping to mark 50 years of Community Payback and see one of the main routes through Hexthorpe transformed.
“Community Payback projects can help offenders regain a sense of worth and see that there is value and satisfaction in doing a job well – all of which helps in their rehabilitation. This is coupled with improvements to public spaces.”