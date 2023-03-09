A year-long series of events celebrating the work of staff and the positive impact of projects takes place throughout 2023, marking the 50th anniversary of Community Payback.

Dr Billings visited Hexthorpe in Doncaster, which saw those on probation clearing pathways, litter picking and maintaining kerbsides.

Those on probation carry out unpaid work in the community as part of their sentence, supervised by the Probation Service.

PCC Alan Billings and Kevin Harrison with the Community Payback team

Following the visit, Dr Billings said: “I was pleased to meet with those completing unpaid work, helping to mark 50 years of Community Payback and see one of the main routes through Hexthorpe transformed.