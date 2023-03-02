Statistics looking at all the areas in the UK, including South Yorkshire, have shown which police forces dish out the most fines for motorists who are driving too fast on their roads.

And South Yorkshire has made the top 10 in the rankings, based on the data.

Drivers in West Yorkshire are most likely to be caught speeding, according to the league table put together by road safety experts at Road Angel.

Figures reveal where you are most likely to find yourself with a speeding fine. Picture shows a speed camera near Sheffield city centre

Police there issued almost a quarter of a million fines for speeding during 2021 and 2022, far more than any other force who provided their data. However the experts were keen to stress that only 23 out of 44 police forces provided figures. The figures were based on the number of speeding tickets issued by police forces in Britain from January 2021 to January 2023.

South Yorkshire was ranked seventh – with a total of 67,255 given by police over the same period.

A driver was three times more likely to be caught speeding in West Yorkshire than in South Yorkshire.

Collectively, 224,160 speeding tickets were issued to drivers in West Yorkshire during the two year period with almost all offenders caught on speed cameras.

Around 98 per cent of the speeding drivers in West Yorkshire were caught on fixed speed cameras, while the rest were fined directly by police officers.

Police in Avon and Somerset issued 173,428 tickets, the Thames Valley force fined 151,501 drivers while their police colleagues in the West Midlands issued 95,093 tickets.

Gary Digva, founder of Road Angel said: “There are major discrepancies around the UK in how the police target speeding drivers.

“These figures reveal that motorists are much more likely to fall foul of speeding limits in some police force areas than they are even in neighbouring authorities.

“We doubt the motorists in these regions are worse drivers than those in other parts of the country so we feel the differences are more likely to be explained by a variation in use of cameras around the country and other policing issues.

“While all sensible drivers condemn speeding we would call on the police to adopt a more uniformed approach so that drivers can be confident of being treated the same way around the UK.”

The top 10 list was:

West Yorkshire – 224,160

Avon and Somerset – 173,428

Thames Valley – 151,501

West Midlands – 95,093

Surrey – 87,270

Bedfordshire – 69,818

South Yorkshire – 67,255

Hampshire – 62,514

Lincolnshire – 59,525