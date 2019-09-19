South Yorkshire man wanted over 'high value romance frauds'
Police are hunting a South Yorkshire man wanted over a series of ‘high value romance frauds’.
Police said John Eric Wells, aged 61, is wanted in connection with three high value romance frauds, during which three victims lost money totalling more than £400,000.
The offences are reported to have taken place from September 2014 onwards in Doncaster, Sussex and London.
Officers in South Yorkshire Police's Major Crime Team said he is originally from South Yorkshire and it is possible he has fled abroad.
He may also go by the names of Howard Walmsley and Howard Hemmings.
In a statement, police said: “Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Wells recently, or has information which may help officers with their enquiries.
“It is possible Wells is currently living outside the UK.
“If you see him, or you have any information which may help, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting investigation number A54532/17.”