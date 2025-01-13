South Yorkshire ranked one of the worst places in country for knife crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New data has revealed South Yorkshire to be one of the worst places in the country for knife crime, as police outline the range of measures they have put in place to tackle such offences ‘at the root’.

The figures from the Office of National Statistics show that South Yorkshire reports 10.72 offences involving a knife per 10,000 people.

Only two other counties in England have a higher knife crime rate, with 17.89 offences reported per 10,000 people in London, and Cleveland, in the North East, ranking second with 14.02 offences per 10,000 people.

Get Licensed, who offer Security Industry Authority-approved training for aspiring security professionals, have analysed the data, and have found that Sheffield is the most dangerous city within South Yorkshire, where a crime rate of 91 offences per 1,000 people has been reported.

In 2020, Sheffield saw nearly 10 people hospitalised daily due to violent attacks.

Responding to the figures, Superintendent David Cowley, South Yorkshire Police’s force lead for knife crime, said: "We recognise that knife crime is an issue in South Yorkshire and we have seen the devastation it causes to families and our local communities.

"Our commitment to tackle this remains a priority for us, and we continue to look to work with our partners to reduce the number of dangerous weapons on our streets.

“This includes work completed by our Hotspot Response Hub, who are dedicated to tackling the most serious violence, including knife crime.

“As part of this Home Office funded initiative, 9,000 hours of additional patrols were deployed in 2024, completed by both our officers and council street wardens, to areas identified as knife crime hotspots and led to 113 arrests and successful seizing of weapons.

"We also recognise that our role in tackling knife crime at the root to prevent it from happening is essential, with our officers working closely with partners at local authority, the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit and across the force area.

“This includes targeted engagement and education work with youth groups and schools, as well as identified habitual knife carriers, with regular home visits and strengthened referrals pathways to support services.

"We are fully committed to rooting out knife crime violence, removing these dangerous weapons from our streets and keeping our county a safe place to live, work and visit for everyone."

A spokesperson for Get Licensed added: “Knife crime in the UK remains a critical issue, particularly in regions such as the City of London, Cleveland, and South Yorkshire continuing to face high rates of violent offences.

“While overall knife crime has decreased by 8.23 per cent over the last five years, certain offences - such as knife-related robberies in London - are on the rise.

“These trends highlight the urgent need for effective measures to address knife crime and ensure public safety. Security professionals play a crucial role in this effort.

“From patrolling high-risk areas to managing safety in public spaces, their presence helps deter crime and protect communities. Through SIA-approved training, organisations like Get Licensed empower security personnel with the skills needed to assess risks, handle conflict, and respond to threats effectively.

“A comprehensive approach is essential to combat knife crime. By combining law enforcement, community initiatives, and the expertise of trained security officers, we can create safer environments and reduce the impact of violent crime across England.”

Other counties included among the 10 worst in the country for knife crime in England are: West Yorkshire, ranked fourth-worst, with 9.81 offences involving a knife recorded per 10,000 people, followed by Avon and Somerset where a rate of 9.46 was reported.

Humberside was found to be the sixth-worst place for knife crime, with a rate of 9.36, followed by a rate of 9.01 in Merseyside, 9.00 in Bedfordshire, 8.51 in the West Midlands and 8.04 in Essex.