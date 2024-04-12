South Yorkshire heavy metal music star jailed for historic child sex offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Dawson, also known as Steve, a founding member of 1970s heavy metal band Saxon, has been jailed for a string of attacks on a six-year-old girl.

Dawson, 72, of Street Lane, Rotherham, was sentenced on Thursday at Sheffield Crown Court for four counts of indecent assault of a child under the age of 14.

The abuse took place in the early 1990s when the victim was aged just six-years-old.

Heavy metal star Steve Dawson has been jailed for sex attacks against a six year old girl. Photo: Frank Schwichtenberg

Dawson was found guilty at an earlier hearing at Sheffield Crown Court this year on 21 March, and on Thursday was sentenced to a five-year custodial sentence.

Detective Constable Robert Heath, who was the officer in charge of this case said: “Stephen Dawson thought he had got away with committing these horrific crimes against a young, vulnerable victim 30 years ago.

“She has shown extraordinary strength through coming forward and throughout the course of the investigation, resulting in Dawson spending a number of years in prison.

“It is clear that his evil acts have remained with her throughout her life, and I hope this sentence goes some way to allowing her to move on from these traumatic events.

“The result of this case demonstrates just how seriously we take these offences.

We hope this provides some encouragement that if you have been subjected to any offence, no matter how long ago it happened, to come forward and report it to us. We are here to listen, investigate and bring the perpetrators before courts.”

The bassist started out in 1970 in the band Blue Condition, which became SOB after a few shows only, together with Dave Bradley, Steve Firth and future Saxon guitarist Graham Oliver of Mexborough.

In 1975 Dawson, Oliver and new drummer John Walker joined forces with Coast members and Paul Quinn to form Son of a Bitch, which renamed itself Saxon in 1978.

The band enjoyed a number of chart singles and albums and were one of the leading lights on the British heavy metal scene.

Dawson was a member of Saxon until 1986 when he was dismissed among conflict and arguments within the band