Brad Presley, aged 28, is wanted in connection with a reported armed robbery in Goldthorpe, Barnsley, on December 14. South Yorkshire Police put out an appeal on social media on Christmas Eve asking for information about his whereabouts so he could be questioned.

The force released a image of Presley alongside the appeal. He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, slim, with a shaved head and a distinctive 'L' shaped tattoo on his right cheek.

But instead, members of the public online were quick to pick up on Presley's famous surname and get some elbow-digs in about that rather than offer information.

Brad Presley, 29, is wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Goldthorpe, Barnsley, on December 14. Anyone who sees Presley is asked not to approach him and instead call 999, quoting incident number 802 of December 14.

One wrote: “When they do catch up with him there is bound to be a party in the county jail.”

Another said: “He's gonna be lonely this Christmas, when they do catch him.” And a third posted: “He's hiding in The Heartbreak Hotel.”

A fourth joked: “He was last seen wearing his blue suede shoes.” And a fifth added: “All of you have got suspicious minds!”

Others pointed out that Presley is wanted in connection with a serious crime.

If you see Presley, call 999, quoting incident number 802 of December 14.