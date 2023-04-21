News you can trust since 1925
Some people will do anything for a holiday, even steal a motorhome

This motorhome was stolen from Newark on Tuesday, and found to be basking in the Stainforth sunshine by late afternoon.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

The motorhome had a tracker fitted which led police straight to where it was parked. Within hours of it being stolen the motorhome was recovered to a police compound.

The second pictured vehicle was found next to the motorhome, and was also stolen. This van had been stolen on March 20 from Thorne Road, Doncaster.

This vehicle was also recovered and will be forensically examined.

The stolen vehiclesThe stolen vehicles
