Sofa, van and car fires were all attended by South Yorkshire crews
Askern firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a sofa at 10pm on Glebe Road in Campsall on Wednesday, February 1. The crew left the scene at 10.20pm.
Dearne firefighters attended a deliberate van fire at 2.45am Thursday mornibng on Mexborough Road, Bolton upon Dearne.
Firefighters from Barnsley and Tankersley stations were called to an accidental car fire at 3.10am on M1 between junction 37 and junction 36 southbound.
And firefighters from Doncaster attended a deliberate fire involving wheelie bins at 6.35am on Printing Office Street.