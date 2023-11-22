Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged theft and assault in a Doncaster shop.

It is reported on Sunday 15 October at 5.51pm, a man walked into Co-op in Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall, and stole between £20 and £30 worth of products before leaving.

It’s alleged that the same man also assaulted a staff member by punching them in the face, causing an injury to their eye.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they feel he may be able to assist with the investigation.

Police would like to speak to this man.

He is described as a white male of thin build and a small moustache, around 5ft 11ins tall and in his late twenties or early thirties.