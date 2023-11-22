Shopworker punched in the face by thief in Doncaster Co-op
It is reported on Sunday 15 October at 5.51pm, a man walked into Co-op in Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall, and stole between £20 and £30 worth of products before leaving.
It’s alleged that the same man also assaulted a staff member by punching them in the face, causing an injury to their eye.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they feel he may be able to assist with the investigation.
He is described as a white male of thin build and a small moustache, around 5ft 11ins tall and in his late twenties or early thirties.
If you can help contact police via the new online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 679 of 15 October 2023.