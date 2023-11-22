News you can trust since 1925
Shopworker punched in the face by thief in Doncaster Co-op

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged theft and assault in a Doncaster shop.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 13:13 GMT
It is reported on Sunday 15 October at 5.51pm, a man walked into Co-op in Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall, and stole between £20 and £30 worth of products before leaving.

It’s alleged that the same man also assaulted a staff member by punching them in the face, causing an injury to their eye.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they feel he may be able to assist with the investigation.

Police would like to speak to this man.

He is described as a white male of thin build and a small moustache, around 5ft 11ins tall and in his late twenties or early thirties.

If you can help contact police via the new online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 679 of 15 October 2023.