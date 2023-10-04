Shoplifting in Doncaster has increased by 45 per cent in the past year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday (5 October), Doncaster Council’s Crime and Disorder Committee will discuss annual the borough’s annual crime statistics.

The Crime and Community Safety Update Report for 2022/3 has revealed that Doncaster has seen an increase in crime of 1.2 per cent over the time period.

Overall, the figure is in line with the rest of South Yorkshire.

Shoplifting has increased dramatically in the past year.

However, incidences of theft and robbery have risen significantly by 19 and 21 per cent respectively.

Cases of shoplifting have risen by 45 per cent, while business robberies have risen by 173 per cent.

Business robbery figures have however been affected by increased recording of such crimes when they take place, and remain one of the less common crimes.

Between 1 August 2022 and 31 July 2023, there were a recorded 2,022 incidences of shoplifting from retail establishments.

Another type of retail crime on the rise is retail harrassment, such as causing fear and distress and provoking violence on staff and members of the public.

This has increased by 32 per cent compared to the previous year.

The committee will focus on retail crimes during the meeting and discuss how these reflect upon the current cost-of-living crisis.

Doncaster is now the second biggest contributor of crime cases to South Yorkshire Police, accounting for 27.2 per cent of all cases.