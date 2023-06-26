Shop 'mindless' tree vandals to us, say Doncaster Council bosses after attacks

City of Doncaster Council has urged people to get in touch with details of culprits after a string of recent attacks in the city.

Both saplings and mature trees have been damaged, with some snapped in half, with others stripped of bark in woods and parks across the borough.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “We’re sorry to say that we’re seeing increasing cases of trees being vandalised across Doncaster.

Trees across Doncaster have been damaged by vandals.

“We’ve planted over 100,000 trees since 2021 as part of our aims to tackle climate change and make our city a cleaner, greener place to live.

“So not only is damage like this mindless, but it also costs public money on replacements.

“If you have any information on these incidents, or see anyone damaging trees in your area, please report it to us here:

