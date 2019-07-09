'Shocking:' South Yorkshire police shame driver by releasing details of failed breath tests
A drunk driver who was arrested after being spotted careering across a South Yorkshire motorway has been shamed after police revealed details of his failed breath tests.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 18:12
South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit revealed how they had stopped the driver of a Volkswagen on the A1(M) – and then released the print out revealing the failed breath specimens.
Sharing a picture on Twitter, they wrote: “One from the A1M the other day…
Read More
Read More"Keep moving!' Fresh footage shows panic and chaos in aftermath of Sheffield 'machete' attack: VIDOE
“The driver of a VW Passat was detained after being spotted driving erratically and colliding with central reservation.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Assisted by members of public, male arrested and provided these samples in custody!
“Shocking. #nonefortheroad”