Shocking moment man hurls brick at Doncaster coffee shop then smashes through door

This is the shocking moment a hooded yob hurled a brick at a Doncaster coffee shop – and then crashed through the shattered door, sending glass scattering.

By Darren Burke
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 10:21 am
Updated Sunday, 12th June 2022, 10:21 am

Bosses at Kirk Sandall’s Brix Coffee Co have released the footage which was captured on CCTV in the early hours of this morning in a bid to catch the culprit.

Sharing the clip on Facebook, a spokesman said: “Introducing our Sunday special – Brix through the window.

“Perfect for when you can’t wait til 9am for the best coffee in Doncaster, if we don’t laugh, we’ll cry

Sign up to our daily newsletter

This is the shocking moment a yob hurled a brick at a Doncaster coffee shop then smashed his way in. (Photo/Video: Brix Coffee Co).

“We’re working hard to clear up the mess and we’ll be back open at 9am as usual.

“On a serious note, if anyone has any information on a hooded, barefoot man roaming the streets of Kirk Sandall, wielding a brick at around half 1 this morning then please let us know.”

The shop, at the Centrix Park next to Kirk Sandall railway station, opened in July 2019.