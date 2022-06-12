Shocking moment man hurls brick at Doncaster coffee shop then smashes through door

Bosses at Kirk Sandall’s Brix Coffee Co have released the footage which was captured on CCTV in the early hours of this morning in a bid to catch the culprit.

Sharing the clip on Facebook, a spokesman said: “Introducing our Sunday special – Brix through the window.

“Perfect for when you can’t wait til 9am for the best coffee in Doncaster, if we don’t laugh, we’ll cry

This is the shocking moment a yob hurled a brick at a Doncaster coffee shop then smashed his way in. (Photo/Video: Brix Coffee Co).

“We’re working hard to clear up the mess and we’ll be back open at 9am as usual.