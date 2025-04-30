Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are looking for a man with links to Sheffield who has breached his prison release conditions.

North Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal for information about the whereabouts of 43-year-old Paul Lennon Starr, of no fixed abode.

Starr is wanted after York Magistrates’ Court issued a warrant when he failed to appear in court after breaching the terms of his prison release conditions.

He has links to York, Doncaster and Sheffield.

A spokesperson said: “Please call North Yorkshire Police if you have any information about his whereabouts.

“If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“If you have an immediate sighting of him or know where he is now, please call us on 999.

“Please quote reference 12250072915 when passing on information.”

