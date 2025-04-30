Sheffield: Police are on the hunt for 43-year-old Paul Lennon Starr after he failed to appear at court

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 11:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are looking for a man with links to Sheffield who has breached his prison release conditions.

North Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal for information about the whereabouts of 43-year-old Paul Lennon Starr, of no fixed abode.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Starr is wanted after York Magistrates’ Court issued a warrant when he failed to appear in court after breaching the terms of his prison release conditions.

He has links to York, Doncaster and Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are appealing for information relating to the whereabouts of Paul Lennon Starr, who has links to both Doncaster and SheffieldPolice are appealing for information relating to the whereabouts of Paul Lennon Starr, who has links to both Doncaster and Sheffield
Police are appealing for information relating to the whereabouts of Paul Lennon Starr, who has links to both Doncaster and Sheffield | North Yorkshire Police

A spokesperson said: “Please call North Yorkshire Police if you have any information about his whereabouts.

“If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“If you have an immediate sighting of him or know where he is now, please call us on 999.

“Please quote reference 12250072915 when passing on information.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:North Yorkshire PoliceYorkSheffieldDoncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice