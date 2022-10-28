Sheffield Crown Court heard how Garry Devy, aged 40, of Schofield Street, Mexborough, near Rotherham and Doncaster, punched the man on Silver Street, in Doncaster city centre, and knocked him to the ground. Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said Devy's victim had been out in Doncaster and as he turned a corner onto Silver Street while using his mobile phone the defendant punched him. Mr Jones added: “Devy delivered a blindsided punch knocking him to the floor and knocking him unconscious.”

Devy insulted his victim with the term ‘nonce’ as a doorman from a bar stepped in and tried to administer first aid to the injured man, according to Mr Jones. The defendant, who has 35 previous convictions for 95 offences including affray and battery, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the attack in April.

Cheryl Dudley, defending, said Devy has alcohol and drug issues and has little recollection of the circumstances surrounding the incident and he had been ‘under the influence’ at the time.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how Garry Devy, pictured, aged 40, of Schofield Street, at Mexborough, Doncaster, has been sentenced to 12 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.