Sheffield Crown Court heard in July how Amrit Jhagra, aged 19, of Cedar Road, at Balby, Doncaster, was found guilty by a trial jury of murdering Janis Kozlovskis and Ryan Theobald on High Street, in Doncaster city centre, and he was also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon.

Richard Thyne QC, prosecuting, had told the trial jury that 17-year-old Janis Kozlovskis and 20-year-old Ryan Theobald had left CoCo nightclub, on Silver Street, with friends when Janis Kozlovskis approached one of Jhagra’s two friends and they began fighting and moved to High Street in the early hours of Saturday, January 29.

Mr Thyne added Ryan Theobald threw a punch at Jhagra’s friend and after Jhagra swung at Ryan Theobald he pursued the defendant but was stabbed, and Jhagra then chased Janis Kozlovskis and he was repeatedly stabbed.

Pictured is Amrit Jhagra, aged 19, of Cedar Road, Balby, Doncaster, who has been found guilty of two counts of murder and one count of possessing an offensive weapon after Janis Kozlovskis and Ryan Theobald were stabbed to death in Doncaster city centre.

The Judge, Mr Justice Akhlaq Choudhury QC, had originally adjourned the case for sentencing on August 18 but the matter has since been re-listed to be heard on October 6.

Mr Justice Choudhury previously explained the case calls for a mandatory sentence of custody for life but he has to consider the minimum term Jhagra must serve before he can be released on licence.

Mr Thyne said Ryan Theobald suffered a stab wound to the left side of his chest penetrating his heart and a lung and he died from blood loss.

Janis Kozlovskis suffered stab wounds to the right side of his neck, according to Mr Thyne, the front left side of his chest, his left armpit, the front right side of the abdomen and to his right knee.

Pictured are murder victims Ryan Theobald, left, and Janis Kozlovskis, right, who both died after suffering fatal stab wounds in Doncaster city centre.

Jhagra stated to police there had been a feud over areas and there had been previous fights and someone had previously tried to stab him and he had been beaten up.

He also told officers he had intervened to stop the fight and he had not intended to cause any harm and claimed he had been trying to defend himself.