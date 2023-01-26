Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 24 how Joe Frost, aged 35, stole a Volkswagen car, burgled two homes and stole a Mitsubishi vehicle during his crime spree.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told the defendant: “Joe Frost, you are aged 35. You fall for sentence in respect of a range of crimes on three separate occasions. You are a professional criminal. You have many crimes to your name.”

Zaiban Alam, prosecuting, said Frost took a parked VW car from Connaught Drive, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster, in April and it was later found damaged in Stainforth with Frost’s DNA found on the vehicle.

Pictured is Joe Frost. aged 35, of Durham Road, at Dunscroft, Doncaster, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to four years and eight months of custody after he pleaded guilty to two counts of illegally taking a vehicle, two burglaries, to making off without paying for fuel and to a fraud.

Ms Alam added the defendant also burgled a home in July, last year, on Liverpool Avenue, Wheatley, Doncaster, stealing car keys and a Mitsubishi vehicle and he also paid for fuel at a garage and fled without paying.

Frost also burgled a home on Abbey Way, Dunscroft, Doncaster, during the same month, according to Ms Alam, and stole a purse, bank cards, and £20 in cash. The victim was later told her credit card had been declined after it had been used illegally by someone at a One Stop store following the burglary.

Ms Alam said Frost, of Durham Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster, was identified from CCTV footage as the person who had used the stolen credit card.

Frost, who has previous convictions from 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2019, including burglaries and thefts, pleaded guilty to two burglaries, two counts of taking a vehicle, one count of making without payment and one count of fraud.

Defence barrister Daniel Ingham, who revealed Frost has already spent 177 days remanded in custody, said: “His partner is sat in the public gallery. He has found it very difficult being apart from her and the impact of custody will be hard upon her as it is on him.”