Sheffield Crown Court: Man with criminal record for 134 offences jailed over knuckle duster
An armed man who was caught by police hiding in a bush with a knuckle duster has been put behind bars.
Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 1 how Richard Litchfield, aged 45, was found by police with the weapon after officers been called out to a suspected burglary.
Aaron Dinnes, prosecuting, said police had been called out to Parkland Crescent, Bentley, Doncaster, by concerned neighbours to a suspected burglary and officers found Litchfield hiding in a bush armed with a knuckle duster.
Judge Sarah Wright told Litchfield: “On May 31, of this year, you were found in a bush behind a house in the early hours of the morning in possession of a knuckle duster.”
Most Popular
-
1
'Idiot shooting people' as gun fired from moving car in Doncaster
-
2
'Sleep tight brother:' Tributes pour in following death of Doncaster football and music 'legend'
-
3
Bus shelter wrecked by BMW in early morning Doncaster road smash
-
4
Police launch probe after string of violent car thefts across Doncaster
-
5
Terrified residents plagued by brick-throwing yob gang in Doncaster village
Litchfield, who has previous convictions including 134 offences with matters for possessing offensive weapons, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in relation to the knuckle duster.
Mr Dinnes added that no evidence was brought by the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to the suspected burglary.
Cheryl Dudley, defending, said Litchfield, of St James’ Gardens, Balby, Doncaster, is on a methadone medication which is used to wean people off drugs and he will be able to access accommodation upon his release from custody.
Judge Wright told Litchfield: “It’s clear you are utterly unwilling to comply with a community order and would rather be sentenced to immediate custody.”
She acknowledged that even though Litchfield has numerous convictions his previous offences for possessing offensive weapons date back many years.
Judge Wright sentenced Litchfield to six months of custody and told him that any time already spent on remand in custody will count towards his sentence.