Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 15 how Dylan Bailey, aged 27, burst into his partner’s home and attacked a visitor as he was sat on a sofa.

Louise Gallagher, prosecuting, said Bailey messaged his partner to say he was on his way before coming in through a kitchen window with a gin glass in each hand and attacking the man in his partner’s living room.

Ms Gallagher said Bailey, of Park Road, Mexborough, hit the man to the side of his head, punched him three times and then smashed the second glass into his victim’s face before running from the house.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a jealous thug has been given a suspended prison sentence after he struck a man to the head with two glasses at his partner's home.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told Bailey: “He was attacked with one glass. You then punched him and then there was a second attack with the other glass to his face.

“You then ran out of the house uttering vulgar language.”

The court heard during the incident the victim had been at the property with another friend and Judge Richardson stressed the victim was not having a relationship with Bailey’s partner.

Bailey, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the attack on March 8, 2021.

Edward Moss, defending, said: “He acknowledges what he did to him was wholly, wholly unacceptable.”

Mr Moss added Bailey has had difficulties with ADHD and autism and he confirmed the defendant had feared his partner was seeing another man.

Judge Richardson told Bailey he is just able to impose a suspended prison sentence because the defendant has no previous convictions and he has not re-offended.

He sentenced Bailey to 18 months of custody suspended for two years with a rehabilitation requirement and the defendant must pay £1,000 compensation.

Judge Richardson also imposed a schedule of periodic reviews to check on Bailey’s progress.

He told Bailey: “If I am not satisfied there will be breach proceedings and there will be no second chance and you will go straight to prison.”