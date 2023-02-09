Paul Flanaghan, aged 63, received a five year custodial sentence, after Sheffield Crown Court heard how he would control aspects of his victim’s everyday life, including her finances, who she had contact with and even what she wore.

The abuse and control which lasted for two decades, came to an end when Flanaghan was arrested after officers were called to an address in Conisbrough in July 2018. When they arrived at the property, Flanaghan’s victim was found with significant injuries to her face and body, including a fracture to her foot.

In a statement, the victim said: “This man saw me as a ‘thing’. He never cared for me, he cared for my money and the power he had over me and even to this day, he cannot admit what he has done.

Paul Flanaghan has been jailed for the horrific abuse of a woman he controlled for decades

“He made me attend court and relive the experiences I suffered which put stress and worry on me.

“I am happy with my life now. I am back in touch with my family, I have friends and I live in beautiful home. I am content with my life and I never want to speak or think about him again.

“Thank you to my friends and family who have supported me and also thank you the police, they never let me down and always supported me. Without them, I would not be the confident person I am today.”

Detective Sergeant Kath Coulter, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a truly horrifying case of prolonged abuse and one of the very worst I have encountered in my career.

“Flanaghan thought it was acceptable to control all aspects of his victim's life through violence and inciting fear. I can't begin to imagine what his victim went through – both mentally and physically. I would like to thank her for her courage and support throughout this investigation and subsequent trial.”