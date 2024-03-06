South Yorkshire Police: Man wanted following reports of grievous bodily harm and stalking
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man is wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection with reports of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, attempted GBH, stalking and threats to commit damage since November.
Christopher Stewart, aged 23, of Kirkhouse Green, Doncaster, is believed to be actively evading officers.
Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently or knows where he may be staying.
Stewart is described as a white man, 6ft 1ins tall, with short brown hair and a clean shaven face.
If you see him, do not approach him, but call 999.
You can pass information to police through their online portal, or stay anonymous via independent charity Crimestoppers.
Quote incident number 994 of March 1, 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by phone on 0800 555 111.