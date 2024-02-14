Shed and car deliberately set on fire by arsonists in Doncaster overnight
A shed and a car were deliberately set on fire by arsonists in Doncaster overnight Tuesday/Wednesday this week.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate shed fire at 7.30pm lon February 13 at Thirlmere Gardens, Kirk Sandall in Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 8.15pm.
Then in the early hours a car was deliberately set on fire at 1.45am on Bungalow Road, Edlington in Doncaster.
Firefighters from the Edlington station attended the incident and they left at 2.15am.