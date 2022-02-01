Set of tools found by council workmen in Doncaster - are they yours?
Doncaster police want to reunite these tools with their rightful owner.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 3:02 pm
Do you recognise these tools?
Doncaster East NTP have posted a picture of a set of tools, including a spirit level tile cutter, hacksaw and hammer, which were found in Stainforth on January 23 by members of Doncaster Council.
A spokesman said: “It is unknown if these tools have been stolen or misplaced by somebody working in the area.
“If you recognise them let us know via private message here to reunite them with their rightful owner.”