"Senseless, selfish" yobs blasted for tearing up Doncaster park
Anchorage Park in Sprotbrough came under attack at the weekend, wth deep tyre grooves and muddy tracks cut into the grass by vandals.
A spokesman for Sprotbrough and Cusworth Parish Council said: “Senseless. Selfish. Words fail us.
“The aftermath of a destructive session at Anchorage Park. A community asset vandalised.
“Whoever did it has gone but the impact of their actions will last a long time.
“The pitch will be unusable until restoration work is carried out, it needs flattening and reseeding. It will be expensive.
“If you know who did it, please contact the police and tell them. Or ring Crimestoppers anonymously.”
You can contact police on 101 or contact CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.