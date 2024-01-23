Second victim of double fatal road traffic collision in Doncaster is named
The British Show Horse Association paid tribute to Olivia Maltby, a keen equestrian in a post yesterday.
Olivia, aged 22, and Nathan Naughton, aged 26, were both tragically killed in the single-vehicle collision in Harworth.
Police and emergency services were called to Bawtry Road around 2.15am on Sunday (21 January 2024), where both were pronounced dead at the scene.
A tribute to Olivia said: “The British Equestrian community forever mourns her death as leaving many are still shocked and devastated hearing the news. She will always be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her during the course of her short but well lived life.
“Olivia was a talented and successful young rider who had a great sense of humour, was dry witted and always took whatever came. She died leaving behind her parents, Louise & Alec who are in need of all the love and support in this time of grief and pain. The long standing area 3b member, talented jockey & and lovely girl brought so much joy to her parents through her life and success on the field.”
Tributes, condolences messages and prayers have been made, friend Katy Carter said: “The laughs we have had and although me and mum may have clashed we always sorted our differences, but you and poppy always remained close and that’s what the showing community is , we are like family . We see each other every week . You will always be in my memories and thoughts forever Liv.”