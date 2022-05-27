Scooters seized as police clampdown on anti-social behaviour in Doncaster

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team spent the day in Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall tackling a number of issues.

A spokesman said officers had been working alongside Doncaster Council staff and added: “During the day a number of speed monitoring operations took place at a variety of locations.

"Schools were visited and patrols carried out at the key times to advise parents of suitable places to park.

Police clamped down on a number of issues in Doncaster.

"Patrols were also carried out to disrupt and prevent antisocial behaviour. The two e-scooters pictured, were seized as they were being used illegally on a road.

"These scooters will be returned to the owners with advice on where they can actually use them.