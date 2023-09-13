"Saved us a job," say police after cannabis cultivation found in Doncaster

Watch more videos on Shots!

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team found the factory in Rossington.

A spokesman said: “The cannabis had already been cultivated which saved us a job!

"One male was arrested and we will be consulting with the CPS with a view to getting a charge.”

