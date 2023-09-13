News you can trust since 1925
"Saved us a job," say police after cannabis cultivation found in Doncaster

Police say they were ‘saved a job’ after discovering a Doncaster cannabis farm where the crop had already been cultivated.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team found the factory in Rossington.

A spokesman said: “The cannabis had already been cultivated which saved us a job!

"One male was arrested and we will be consulting with the CPS with a view to getting a charge.”

Anyone wanting to report drugs offences in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact police on 101.