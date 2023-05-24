News you can trust since 1925
Safe Haven bus back on the road for revellers in Doncaster

Revellers in Doncaster will be able to head to a safe haven in the town centre again on May Bank Holiday Sunday.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th May 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read

The aim of the initiative is to offer drinkers and party-goers, particularly women, support to reduce chances of being victims of crime, to keep them safe when they’ve had a little bit too much to drink or if they feel vulnerable.

The project, called Doncaster Safe Haven, will be run from Doncaster’s health bus and will be available on certain nights during the year, the next session will be held on May 28. The bus will be parked on High Street in the town centre from 6pm until midnight.

The project is run by Doncaster’s Public Health Team, supported by a range of organisations including Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit, Doncaster’s Street Pastors and South Yorkshire Police.

The Safe Haven bus is back this weekendThe Safe Haven bus is back this weekend
Cllr Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, said: “The Safe Haven bus is a brilliant project to help keep everyone safe. There is nothing worse than being in the city and feeling vulnerable. Doncaster is working hard to keep those visiting the city centre on an evening safe and well.”

Andy Collins, from Doncaster Public Health, who is managing the project, said: “When people have had a drink they are more likely to be vulnerable, particularly women, and we can offer help and support to keep them safe. So if you’re in the town centre on Bank Holiday Sunday and feel you need a safe place to go or any help, just look for our bus and hop on board.”