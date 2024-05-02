Rylance in court charged with assault, four counts of ABH and intentional strangulation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were deployed to the incident on Monday afternoon (29 April 2024) and subsequently arrested a 40-year-old man.

Daniel Rylance, aged 40, of Snipe Park Road, Bircotes, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (1 May 2024) charged with assaulting a woman by beating, four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and a further count of intentional strangulation.

It’s alleged these offences were committed between 23 December 2023 and 29 April 2024.