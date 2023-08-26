News you can trust since 1925
Rotherham drugs raid: Taffy the police dog sniffed out £11,000 in cash hidden inside a suspect's house

Clever animal used its nose to find thousands of pounds hidden inside an old shoe

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 26th Aug 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read

This little dog has a nose for hard cash.

The South Yorkshire Police police dog, called Taffy, has just sniffed out a stash of £11,000 in bank notes after being unleashed by his handlers during a police search.

He was sent into the house as officers raided a property in Rotherham - and found cash which had been hidden in an old training shoe.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police operational support unit, while looks after the force's police dogs said: "Our dogs are leaving no stone (or trainer in this case) unturned and no criminal behind this week.

"Yesterday was PD (police dog) Taffy's time to shine. Trained in searching for cash, drugs, and weapons, PD Taffy assisted officers with a warrant in Rotherham.

"With his keen nose, he sniffed out £11,000, which had been split into 11 bundles and hidden in trainers around the property. "

A 23 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

