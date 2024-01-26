Rogue drivers and off road bikers targeted by police in Doncaster crime blitz

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team took to the streets as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week.

A spokesman said: “A stolen Ford Fiesta was recovered on Wednesday morning, with the driver of the vehicle seen fleeing the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

"Shortly after, a black Audi A3 which had been flagged on our ANPR system as having no insurance saw the driver reported for driving without insurance and driving other than in accordance with a licence.

Police took part in a crime crackdown across Doncaster villages.

"A speed watch operation on Doncaster Road in Armthorpe saw multiple vehicles driving above the 30mph speed limit. All of them will receive an advisory letter through the post.

"Officers also provided help and support to a homeless man in Armthorpe who was signposted towards sheltered accommodation.

"As mobile and foot patrols continued, Doncaster East NPT also held a partnership meeting with Doncaster Council and other key agencies to discuss issues in Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall.

"These local regular meetings enhance collaboration between the police and the community, fostering trust, sharing information and collectively addressing concerns that matter to the local community.

"We also carried out reassurance visits to those that requested crime prevention advice and spoke to drivers at schools where parents had complained about parked vehicles.