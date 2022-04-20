Rock band Gene Loves Jezebel have van filled with music gear stolen in Doncaster

Gene Loves Jezebel have described the theft as ‘disastrous’ – with guitars, drums, musical equipment and group merchandise all taken after thieves made off with their tour van from a motorway service station near Doncaster.

Announcing the theft on social media, a spokesman for the band said: “It’s been a bit of a disastrous start to our 40th anniversary UK tour.

"Our Ford Transit Splitter van (reg number NA09 LUO) was stolen last night outside the Travelodge-Moto Services car park at the junction of the M18/M180 near Doncaster.

"It’s a white van but with a distinctive blue stripe down the side.

"All the band’s equipment and merchandise was inside the van. Nearly all our merchandise has also been stolen.

“We’ve been getting lots of offers of help from the opening bands and all the venues along the way. So many thanks to everyone who is helping out.

“Obviously it’s going to sound a little bit different without our usual equipment, but we’re gonna be positive and try and have lots of fun. We’re going to be playing songs from all our albums and we’ll be hanging out at the merch stand after each show.

Rock band Gene Loves Jezebel say their tour van, similar to this one, was stolen in Doncaster.

“Please do come to the shows and help support the band by buying tickets and any of the remaining merchandise. See you on the road.”

The full list of missing equipment is:

A four piece red sparkle Mapex Saturn Drumkit, Zildjian Cymbals and Pearl hardware and Pearl snare.

White Les Paul Custom serial no 508770

Gibson Advanced Jumbo acoustic serial no 91640008

Marshall JCM800 head channel switching serial model 2210 serial no U45409

Marshall JCM800 channel switching head model 2210 serial unknown

Bag of assorted guitar pedals 2xBoss RE20 delay, Boss TU2 tuner. Vintage MXR Dynacomp

Boss CE1 compressor, 2x Ibanez TS9 Keeley Modification.

A small ZT Clubman amp

The band were formed in the early 1980s by identical twin brothers Jay and Michael Aston.