Roads blocked and ambulances reported after incident in Doncaster village
Reports are coming in of roads being blocked in Armthorpe by police following an incident
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 6:52 am
We have had reports that there has been a police incident in Amthorpe.
Cherry Tree Road Chestnut Avenue and Woodlea Grove were reported to have have been blocked off by police. There were reports of two ambulances and paramedic car in the area.
It is also reported that a car was abandoned and set on fire behind Cantley scout hut.
We have contacted the police for more information on the incident.