Road traffic collisions and a car stolen after owner left engine running unattended in Doncaster
This morning police officers are already responding to reports of road traffic collisions, and an incident where a car has been stolen after being left unattended with its engine running.
A spokesman said: “Please take extra time to clear the ice from your vehicle, do not leave it unattended on your drive or the road with your keys in the ignition.
“Roads are slippery this morning, so leave extra time for your journey and slow down. It's better to be 5 minutes late than not arrive.”