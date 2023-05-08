Road traffic collision on S bend in Doncaster - no access to Rossington via Parrots Corner
There has been a road traffic collision on an S bend in Doncaster which means there is no access into Rossington via Parrots Corner.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police to find out more details about this but you are advised to find an alternative route in and out of the village until the scene is clearned.
We will bring you an update as soon as we can.
If you see an accident or a crime call the police on 101.