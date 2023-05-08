News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
1 hour ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
3 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
5 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
6 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
6 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

Road traffic collision on S bend in Doncaster - no access to Rossington via Parrots Corner

There has been a road traffic collision on an S bend in Doncaster which means there is no access into Rossington via Parrots Corner.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 8th May 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 16:00 BST

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police to find out more details about this but you are advised to find an alternative route in and out of the village until the scene is clearned.

We will bring you an update as soon as we can.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you see an accident or a crime call the police on 101.

Avoid the area if you canAvoid the area if you can
Avoid the area if you can