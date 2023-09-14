News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Road closure: Car hits safety barrier after oil spill on Great Yorkshire Way in Doncaster

A road closure was put in place earlier today after an oil spill on the Great Yorkshire Way in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 11:25 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of an oil spill from a lorry on Great Yorkshire Way, Rossington, just after 6.30am today (14 September).

A spokesman said: “The oil spill on the road resulted in one car hitting the safety barrier, there are no injuries reported. A temporary road closure has been in place since 9am to allow for the oil to be cleared.”