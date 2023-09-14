Road closure: Car hits safety barrier after oil spill on Great Yorkshire Way in Doncaster
A road closure was put in place earlier today after an oil spill on the Great Yorkshire Way in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of an oil spill from a lorry on Great Yorkshire Way, Rossington, just after 6.30am today (14 September).
A spokesman said: “The oil spill on the road resulted in one car hitting the safety barrier, there are no injuries reported. A temporary road closure has been in place since 9am to allow for the oil to be cleared.”